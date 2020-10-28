David Lee Thompson

Dec. 31, 1939 - Oct. 25, 2020

EL PASO - David Lee Thompson, 80, of El Paso passed away at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born on December 31, 1939 in Peoria a son of Glen "Bud" and Esther Reeser Thompson. He married Mary Lou McGuire on September 6, 1965 in Secor, IL. She passed away on June 17, 2016.

Survivors include one son, Dan (Dorita) Thompson of El Paso; three grandchildren: Michael (Carrie) Thompson of El Paso; Brian (Heather Jo) Thompson of Secor; Heather (Adam) Reel of Arcola; ten great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

David was the road commissioner for Palestine Township for 34 years.

He was a member of the Secor United Methodist Church.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. October 28, 2020 at Secor Cemetery. Rev. Bob Herath will officiate. There will be no visitation. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Secor United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmaharrisfuneralhome.com.