David P. Stalter

Oct. 5, 1964 - March 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota - David P. Stalter, passed away suddenly as a result of a heart attack at his home in Bloomington, MN, Friday morning, March 26, 2022.

David was born October 5, 1964, in Seoul, Korea. He was adopted by Paul and Linda Stalter Graymont, IL. He married Nester Chea on May 24, 2003.

He is survived by his parents; and by his wife, Nester; daughters, Savannah and Jessica; sons: David Jr. and Isaiah; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters: Rosemary Onnen (Mathew) and Sarah Gould (David).

A brother, Mark, preceded him death as well as both sets of grandparents.

David graduated from Flanagan Grade School and High School. He was particularly involved in the wrestling program at the high School. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He was excellent cook.

A memorial service will be held in Minneapolis at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00 AM on April 30, 2022, at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 5801 South Lyndale Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, 555419. Burial will be at Bloomington, MN, cemetery.

Memorials may be made to his son, Isaiah, or Prarieview Mennonite Church Gridley, IL.