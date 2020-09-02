SHERIDAN - Dawn Kimberly Anderson, age 48, of Roanoke, IL passed away and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born March 6, 1972 in Bloomington,IL. She is survived by her mother Barbara (Newman) Anderson of Eureka, IL, two brothers Derek Anderson of AZ, Dale (Jen) Anderson of MI; two nieces Katie and SophiaAnderson; very special friends Robin, Amy and Sierra Kleen. She was preceded in death by her fatherDwight Anderson, maternal and paternal grandparents, her second parents as she called them Sheldon and Dorothy Een whom she spent her summers with. She was baptized on August 5, 1984 at East White Oak Church in Normal, IL. She was a member of the Class of 1990 of El Paso High School then going on to Southern Illinois University to attain a BS degree in Industrial Technology. She was employed by Caterpillar during high school and again after college, from there she went on to Burgess Norton in Geneva, IL and then on to SMF in Minonk, IL. (This last move brought her closer to her mother.)She will lie in state from 10:00 AM until the funeral service conducted by Pastor Kevin Garner at 11:00 AM at the Fox River Lutheran Church,2785 E. US Route 52, Sheridan, IL. Burial will take place at the Helmar Cemetery in Newark, IL. Memorials may be directed to the Fox River Lutheran Church, 2785 E. US Rt #52, Sheridan,IL 60551. Arrangements are entrusted to GABEL-DUNN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 102 S. Johnson St.,Newark, IL 60541. For additional information 81595-5131 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com