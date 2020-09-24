BLOOMINGTON - Dawn Pearl Lowe, 94 of Bloomington died at 4:53 PM on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Martin Heath Center in Bloomington. There will be a funeral service for Dawn on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 5 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Sara Isbell will officiate. There will be a visitation from 3-5 PM at the Memorial Home Saturday. Interment will be later at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Dawn was born March 7, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI to Henry and Marie Khoktavy Thomsen. She married Rev. Dr. Donald L. Lowe on August 12, 1951 in Beloit, WI. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2019 in Normal. She is also preceded in death by one sister Marilyn Helm. Dawn is survived by two daughters, Debra Sasveld of Naperville, Dauna (Mark) Delashmit of Bloomington, six grandchildren, Jessica (Tom) Carpy, Kelsey Sasveld, Zach Delashmit, Hallie (Robert) Bartlett, Lucas Sasveld, Sadie Delashmit, two great-grandchildren Raegan Bartlett and Abigail Carpy, and one sister LaVerne Wolgast of North Tonawanda, NY. Dawn was an Elementary Teacher for thirty-five years mostly in Southern Illinois, including the towns of Vandalia, Mount Vernon, Harrisburg, and last teaching in Collinsville Unit District 10, retiring in 1986. After retirement she substitute taught at Christ the King School in Springfield. When she wasn't teaching, she and her husband partnered well for many years in the churches he pastored working in Christian Education and Children's ministry. They were very proud of Sugar Creek Methodist Church in Springfield where they labored together to build that church from the ground up. She was also active in the Midwest Mission Distribution Center in Springfield. Dawn loved musicals, plays, played piano, and enjoyed cross stitching and making rugs. She and Don also loved to travel together. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Illinois Education Association, and the National Education Association of Retired Teachers. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com .