Dawn O'Dear Shelton
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Dawn O'Dear Shelton

HEYWORTH - Dawn O'Dear Shelton, 55, of Heyworth IL passed away December 11, 2021. She graduated from Camp Point Central High School in 1984. Dawn was the owner and operator of O'Dears Salon and Spa in Bloomington, IL for the past 29 years.

Preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Sandy O'Dear. She is survived by her husband Stacey Shelton; and two sons: Brock and Brody Shelton. Larry Sheppard was blessed to be her father for 45 years. Larry (Joyce) Sheppard survive along with Dawn's siblings: brother, Brad (Paula) O'Dear; sisters: Melissa McKee and Brandi Sheppard Waters; brother-in-law Seth (Libby) Shelton; and sister-in-law Samey (Mike) Bose; nephews and nieces: Corey and Shaila O'Dear, Ben and Isabella McKee, Lucas and TJ Waters, Taylor and Jordan Shelton, and Byron Bose.

Dawn was a beautiful person inside and out. She had the most memorable smile. Because she had the gift of hospitality, she opened her home and heart to everyone. Dawn loved Jesus first and then she loved others (family, friends and clients). One of Dawn's favorite sayings was "Today's a good day to have a good day!" Dawn chose JOY . . . every single day.

There will be a short memorial service at 2:00 p.m. for family and close friends at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington IL on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Visitation will follow from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Bible Study Fellowship or Vale Church. http://bsfinternational.org/support Dawn attended the Bloomington IL Evening Women's class.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
Dec
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
Brad, Melissa and family. My heart is broken to hear about the passing of Dawn. I hadn´t seen her in a few years but she was always fun to be around. We had the best of times in high school. She was one of the nicest and most caring person I have ever met and will be truly missed. My prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. God bless you all.
Sherry Shaffer Lieurance
December 16, 2021
We offer our prayers for the O'Dear family and friends. Dawn was a great person, though it has been some time since I've seen her. I went through grade school in Camp Point with her and graduated with her. She was always a refreshing person.
Ken and Cindy Barner
December 16, 2021
We send our love and prayers for Dawn was a great person. RIP for you will be missed by so many people.
Valerie and Shawn Phipps
Friend
December 15, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Dawn. Our prayers go out to the family
Mitzi Schnitger
December 15, 2021
Larry and family I and my son Brett. Are so sorry! Dawn was a great young woman and enhanced our life´s ! Thinking of you
Virginia halsey
Friend
December 14, 2021
Bob Pyne
December 14, 2021
Brad, Melissa, Larry and family. I was very saddened to hear about the passing of Dawn. Although I hadn´t seen Dawn in several years I remember what a joy she was to be around growing up with her and Brad in Camp Point. Dawn was one of the nicest and most caring people I have ever met and will be truly missed. My prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. God bless you all.
Charlie Simmons
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was always such a fun loving and vibrant person. Arlene treasured her friendship and so now both can celebrate together in heaven.
Jim Schmidt
Friend
December 14, 2021
What an absolutely beautiful person. A smile graced her pretty face every time I would see her. She was a superb business and people person/woman. This is extremely very sad news. I pray for her family and the heartache I know they are going through.
Susan Bass
December 14, 2021
Dawn was a beautiful person, so like her mother! What joy there must be in Heaven now as she has been welcomed with exceeding joy!
Bob and Carolyn Wall
Friend
December 14, 2021
