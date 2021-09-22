Menu
Dean Christ Bartges
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Dean Christ Bartges

March 11, 1944 - Sept. 21, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Dean Christ Bartges, 77, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in Mackinaw Township Cemetery, Mackinaw. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. The Trisagion, a short Orthodox prayer service, will follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Apostles Orthodox Church Building Fund.

He was born March 11, 1944 in Danville, a son of Christ and Margaret Baryames Bartges.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Ginny Bartges; a sister, Phyllis (Eric) Bayles; a brother, Arthur (Judy) Bartges; and his mother-in-law, Ethel Fesler. Dean also appreciated the special relationship fostered by his step-daughter, Merry Wilson and her daughter, Vivian of Mesa, Arizona, and another step-granddaughter, Isabel Wilson of Bloomington.

Dean graduated from Danville High School, earned his undergrad degree at Truman State University and his Master's at Illinois State University. He dedicated his career to teaching and coaching at several area schools where he taught Physical Education and Driver's Education. Dean was committed to his role as a coach, to boys and girls alike, offering his guidance in football and wrestling, along with junior high girls' track. He also relished his role as assistant football coach at Illinois Wesleyan University in the mid-1990's.

Throughout his life, Dean embraced his Greek heritage to the fullest. He loved Greek music, dancing (especially church festivals), Greek food and pastries.

Dean enjoyed golf and he and Ginny spent their winters in Arizona after retirement. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan.

Dean had a profound love for Holy Apostles Orthodox Church where he showed his faith through instrumental roles in the development of the church and was immensely proud of the church's growth.

To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
Sep
24
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
Sep
25
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Holy Apostles Orthodox Church
Bloomington, IL
Sep
25
Burial
Mackinaw Township Cemetery
Mackinaw, IL
We are so sorry to hear of Dean´s passing. Praying for peace and comfort over you and your family, Ginny.
Jeff and Lynn Mollohan
Friend
September 25, 2021
Ginny, so very sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Niepagen
Friend
September 23, 2021
Dean was my coach , mentor and most of all my friend. Many friends/coaches come into our lives but only a few leave with their footprint on our heart. Thank you for everything it's been a honor may you rest in peace my friend and mentor.
Brent Shoemaker
September 22, 2021
My deepest sympathies, Ginny. May his soul rest in peace and may his memory be eternal.
Barbara Rettich
September 22, 2021
Barbara Rettich
September 22, 2021
Jeff Mitchell
September 22, 2021
VickyPappasAlexDrMonicaSchnack
September 22, 2021
