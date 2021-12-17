Menu
Dean Christian "Chris" Briggs
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Dean Christian "Chris" Briggs

Sept. 22, 1952 - Dec. 15, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Dean Christian "Chris" Briggs, 69, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his home.

His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Those attending either event will be required to wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easter Seals DuPage & Fox Valley, 830 South Addison Avenue, Villa Park, IL, 60181-1153, or to the Illinois Cancer Care Foundation.

He was born September 22, 1952, in Galesburg, a son of H. Dean and H. Christelle Harshbarger Briggs. He married Wendy Jordan on June 21, 1975, in Gibson City and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Elizabeth (Zachary Williams) Briggs and Stephanie (Jake) Stone; a brother, David (Pam) Briggs; and four grandchildren: Rowan, Roberta, Remington and Reyna.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Willard Briggs.

Chris graduated from Illinois State University and enjoyed a long career with several area banks, retiring from State Farm Insurance Companies. A talented bass and piano player, Chris was a long-time musician and played with Hip Pocket for over 25 years. He and Wendy loved to travel, and he cherished his role as a grandfather.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of Christian
Briggs' Cousins: Jim, Bill, John, Mike, Sue, Linda, Mary
Family
December 17, 2021
Wendy, I am so sorry for your loss. Mike and I love to watch him play. That was the one thing they both had in common they both played. Mike is with him in heaven they can play together forever. You have all my prayers and strength.
Evelyn L Eilers
December 17, 2021
