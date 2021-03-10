Dean Wesley Scarbrough

Dec. 20, 1924 - March 6, 2021

FARMER CITY - Dean Wesley Scarbrough, 96, of Farmer City passed away at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at home.

Private services are being held at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Farmer City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dean Scarbrough was born on December 20, 1924 to Alva Raymond and L. Pearl Wheeler Scarbrough in Farmer City, IL. He married Norma M. Heape on June 7, 1947. They were married for 56 years.

Dean is survived by sisters: Anna Lamb Farmer City, Helen McKay Kermit, TX, and sister-in-law Judy Scarbrough Rochester, IL. His surviving children: Raymond (Connie) Scarbrough Mahomet, Donna Scarbrough Farmer City, William Scarbrough Calgary, Canada, Robert Scarbrough, Dana (Maurie) Bettinger, Farmer City. Along with 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He also has lots of nieces and nephews.

Dean was a proud World War II Combat Veteran, machine gunner, foreman of McKinley rodeo, livestock truck driver, ran Maple Grove Cemetery then retired from Santa Anna Township Assessor. Also a member of Knights of Pythias, and Joe Williams American Legion.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, (Nonny); his daughter Dena and daughter-in-law Lorraine; five sisters and two brothers; granddaughter and great-grandson.

Memorials to Joe Williams Post #55 American Legion.