Dean Wesley Scarbrough
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

Dean Wesley Scarbrough

Dec. 20, 1924 - March 6, 2021

FARMER CITY - Dean Wesley Scarbrough, 96, of Farmer City passed away at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at home.

Private services are being held at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Farmer City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dean Scarbrough was born on December 20, 1924 to Alva Raymond and L. Pearl Wheeler Scarbrough in Farmer City, IL. He married Norma M. Heape on June 7, 1947. They were married for 56 years.

Dean is survived by sisters: Anna Lamb Farmer City, Helen McKay Kermit, TX, and sister-in-law Judy Scarbrough Rochester, IL. His surviving children: Raymond (Connie) Scarbrough Mahomet, Donna Scarbrough Farmer City, William Scarbrough Calgary, Canada, Robert Scarbrough, Dana (Maurie) Bettinger, Farmer City. Along with 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He also has lots of nieces and nephews.

Dean was a proud World War II Combat Veteran, machine gunner, foreman of McKinley rodeo, livestock truck driver, ran Maple Grove Cemetery then retired from Santa Anna Township Assessor. Also a member of Knights of Pythias, and Joe Williams American Legion.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, (Nonny); his daughter Dena and daughter-in-law Lorraine; five sisters and two brothers; granddaughter and great-grandson.

Memorials to Joe Williams Post #55 American Legion.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 10, 2021.
I join with the family and friends of Dean in sincere condolences to Ray and Bob and their families. The active fraternal years I enjoyed with Dean and Norma (and with Roy and Lyle) were some of the most blessed of such episodes I ever had. I always looked forward to driving down to Farmer City to visit with Dean and Norma and do Pythias planning. I loved attending the dinners/function in the lodge hall with the cordial members of Farmer City. While I was active in the Masons and OddFellows, it was primarily because of Dean that I enjoyed the Pythians the most. We have lost a wonderful man.
Davd Laske
March 13, 2021
