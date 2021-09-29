Deanna June (Bane) Mandrell

June 1, 1937 - Sept. 27, 2021

CLINTON - Deanna June (Bane) Mandrell, 82, of Clinton, IL passed away 8:46 AM September 27, 2021 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, IL. Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association or Liberty Village, Garden Court, Clinton, IL.

Deanna was born June 1, 1937 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Alvin and Esther (Peterson) Bane. She married Eugene "Hook" Mandrell June 8, 1958 in Ellsworth, IL. He passed away March 11, 2016.

Survivors include her daughters: Debra Shull, Clinton, IL and Karen Alexander, Kenney, IL; three grandsons: Chad (Heather) Whitlock, Clinton, IL, Eric (Jamie) Whitlock, Bloomington, IL, and Ryan (Kaysi) Whitlock, Clinton, IL; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Loren Bane.

Deanna was known as Grandma D at the Christian Church Pre School and the Clinton School. She was member of the Wapella Christian Church and very active in the church.

