Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deanna June Mandrell
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Deanna June (Bane) Mandrell

June 1, 1937 - Sept. 27, 2021

CLINTON - Deanna June (Bane) Mandrell, 82, of Clinton, IL passed away 8:46 AM September 27, 2021 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, IL. Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association or Liberty Village, Garden Court, Clinton, IL.

Deanna was born June 1, 1937 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Alvin and Esther (Peterson) Bane. She married Eugene "Hook" Mandrell June 8, 1958 in Ellsworth, IL. He passed away March 11, 2016.

Survivors include her daughters: Debra Shull, Clinton, IL and Karen Alexander, Kenney, IL; three grandsons: Chad (Heather) Whitlock, Clinton, IL, Eric (Jamie) Whitlock, Bloomington, IL, and Ryan (Kaysi) Whitlock, Clinton, IL; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Loren Bane.

Deanna was known as Grandma D at the Christian Church Pre School and the Clinton School. She was member of the Wapella Christian Church and very active in the church.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Oct
1
Service
1:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sincere condolences to the family. Deanna and I started 1st grade together at the Center School, West of Ellsworth. She and I were the only 1st graders in a school of 13 kids from 1st to 8th grade. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Rest in Peace Deanna.
Jack Cope
October 1, 2021
She was the sweetest lady. Our Katie had her at preschool. Very sorry for your loss.
Jody karr
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results