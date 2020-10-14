LEXINGTON - Debbie L. Miller, 58, of Colfax, passed away Sunday October 11, 2020, 12:51 am at St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Graveside services will be held Friday October 16, 2020, 1:00 pm at Lexington Cemetery. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the education fund that will be established for her grandchildren.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Funeral Home, Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Debbie was born January 12, 1962 in Urbana, Illinois the daughter of Judy Roberson.

Surviving are her children, Chandra (Ryan) Scheffert, Grant (Ashley Wilder) Miller and Cody (Emily) Miller, all of Lexington, her grandchildren; Milah, Aria and Asher, her mother, Judy (Jim) McGinnes, of Bloomington, her significant other, Cameron Cumpston, of Colfax, her sister, Deanna (Derry) Grehan, of Normal, brother, Rex (Annette) Urban, of Washington, her aunt, Jackie Small, and cousins, Cheryl and Rona Small, all of Texas, along with her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Virgil and Doris Roberson and Harold and Elizabeth McGinnes.

Debbie was of the Lutheran faith. She had worked in retail sales.

She will be remembered for her love of her family, interior decorating, crafting, birds, and flowers.

