Deborah J. Prodehl

Oct. 12, 1951 - March 22, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Deborah J. Prodehl, 69 of Bloomington, lost her brave battle with pancreatic cancer and entered into the presence of God on March 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and friends. Deborah's life exemplified selfless service to others, and while we are left to mourn her loss, there are countless family members and friends rejoicing the reunion in heaven.

Deb was born October 12, 1951 in Fairbury, IL, the (favorite) daughter of William and Kathleen Hoover. She married the love of her life, Jim Prodehl, on October 24, 1998. He preceded her in death on her birthday, October 12, 2018. Deb and Jim enjoyed many years at their cottage on Big Sand Lake, where she found artistic inspiration, deer to feed, and the comradery of family and friends. She loved the outdoors and treasured long walks through the woods, especially after a heavy snow.

Deb completed her nursing degree at Spoon River College in Macomb, IL in 1980 and continued to work in the public and private sectors until her retirement in 2000. She was a caretaker by nature and always went above and beyond to care for her patients. She was known for her compassion and authenticity, and she strived to preserve the human element in her nursing.

Survivors include her cherished son, Brett (Angie) Powell of Poplar Bluff, MO.; beloved granddaughter, Hayley (Jude) Thomas of Seattle, WA.; brother, Mike (Joann) Hoover of Oak Harbor, WA.; sisters: Georgia (Dave) Coffman of Mansfield, IL. and Rebecca Hoover of Toledo, OH. Deb also cherished her nieces and nephews: Steward Schrof and Stephanie Schrof, both of Champaign, IL., Justin Hoover of Peoria, IL., Travis (Amanda) Hoover of Bloomington, IL., Richard (Yukari) Hoover of Oak Harbor, WA. And Jon (Brook) Coffman of White Heath, IL. Ethel Regenold, a vigilant and cherished friend who "adopted" Deb and provided inexhaustible support and love to her over the years will always remain "family" to us.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Jim, and treasured son, Ben Adams, who both died in 2018. Others who preceded her in death were her parents, William and Kathleen Hoover; brother, Richard Hoover; and nephew, James Cecil Hoover. Deb also lost her life-long friend, Jenny (Whals) Bizer in 2019. Deb and Jenny might have a harder time skipping out on Pop Elson's one hour study hall in heaven, but no doubt they'll try, nonetheless.

Deb was a phenomenal impressionistic and abstract artist, music connoisseur, avid reader, gardener, exceptional cook and a welcomed advice columnist to family and friends. She had a quick sense of humor and could be trusted to extract the absurd and humorous things from any situation. Above all, Deb was a fierce advocate for those in need, and she delighted in contributing to the happiness of others. She completed her earthly duties admirably and with grace, and she left this world a better place.

Deb was humbled by the outpouring of support she received from family and friends throughout her illness. Every visit, card and phone call meant the world to her and brought her comfort.

The family would also like to thank nurse Amanda and the entire team at OSF Hospice for their diligence and exceptional care. They were invaluable in helping Deb and her family navigate the challenges she faced every step of the way. The family is also grateful for her wonderful neighbors, Ruth, Marci and Francis, who graciously extended help and support.

A celebration of life will be held on April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chenoa Baptist Church, with Pastor Jefferson Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Chenoa Baptist Church or the Bloomington OSF Hospice. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Although she'd never turn down a meal served by her Creator, she entered heaven hoping to enjoy fried potatoes with hamburger gravy and a glass of wine. He is the God of miracles. A toast to you Deb. Well done.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.