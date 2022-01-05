Menu
Deborah Young Schmalshof
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Deborah Young Schmalshof

Dec. 22, 1949 - Dec. 29, 2021

HIAWASSEE, Georgia - Deborah Young Schmalshof, born 1949, passed away on December 29, 2021 in Blairsville, GA. She and her husband, John Schmalshof, of 27 1/2 years, were central Illinois residents, until moving to GA in 2004. They lived these last few years near Hiawassee in N. GA.

She and John avidly persued bus, rv and van conversions. Deb was interested in photography and writing and spent plenty of time designing and sewing quilts, sheets/ pillowcases and misc. other items. She enjoyed giving away far more than she ever sold.

She was the first born of Bruce and Gilberta Young, of Atlanta, Illinois and appropriated step-daughter of Donald Colaw, of Bloomington, Illinois, all deceased.

With their blended family, Deb is survived by three children: Wheeler (Deanna) Schmalshof, Travis (Jenny) Tackett and Misty (Marshall Geddert) Bell, eight grandchildren: (Rachel, Hannah (Alex), Tanner, Hannah, Keaton, Ava, Eli, Ana); three great-grandchildren; as well as one brother and two sisters. She was preceeded in death by a son, Brent Schmalshof and grandson, Jacob Bowersock.

Cremation has been accorded and burial will be at Kingston Cemetery in Pike Co., Illinois. (The headstone was built and set by John at a previous time)

A celebration of life and graveside service is being planned for the summer. Condolences to John, may be sent to 11 Knowles Lane, Hiawassee, GA. 30546.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
so sorry for your loss. she will be missed.
Mareta Hines
Friend
January 6, 2022
Condolences to the family!!! I know she will be greatly missed.
Diana Young
January 6, 2022
