Debra "Jean" Burton

April 5, 1956 - Nov. 23, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Debra "Jean" Burton, aged 64, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:35p.m. in her daughter's home in Bloomington, IL. Jean was born on April 5, 1956 to Fred E. Cosat and Mary "Annabelle" (Kinney) Cosat. Jean was one of seven children and grew up with her brothers and sisters in their Westville, IL home. Jean is survived by her brothers, Mike (Christine) Cosat Sr. of Georgetown, IL and Cliff (Sandy) Cosat of Tilton, IL. Preceding her in death are her siblings: Fred Cosat Jr., Cheryl Cosat, Karen (Cosat) Harper, and baby Cynthia Cosat.

Jean is a graduate of Westville High School, class of 1974. In 1977, she married James E. Burton and became the mother of his son, Scott Alan Burton. Jean and Jim resided in Westville the majority of their 36 years together. Her daughter, Samantha A. (William) Losher was born in 1979 and now lives in Bloomington with her three granddaughters: Mercedes "Sadie" Baybordi (Sami Medel), Annabelle Baybordi, and Elaina Losher whom all meant the world to her. James and Scott have preceded her in death.

Jean was a local hairdresser in Westville for many years, cherishing the time with her customers who became her friends and family. She went on to work for the Westville School District where she taught P.E. and retired in 2018 as one of the school's secretaries. Jean made an impact on many children's lives during her time at the school.

Jean was a member of Morey Chapel Church of Christ in Westville, IL. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, quilting, and crocheting. She especially enjoyed attending sporting events of her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Jean loved to camp and loved to travel. She was excited to venture to craft festivals, take trips to thrift stores, vacation at beaches, and camp in the mountains. Her mom would often tell her "It's always an adventure with you". May she enjoy her grandest adventure ever.

The family would like to thank the Community (Carle) Cancer Center in Normal, IL for providing loving treatment for Jean during her battle with cancer.

A pass through memorial service will be held on December 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please park at Judith Giacoma Elementary School during this timeframe (200 S Walnut St, Westville, IL 61883 – For ease of traffic, use State Street (Rt.1), turn South on Delaware, left on Walnut, left into the parking lot). Attendants will direct the service line and you will pass by Jean's home where you can pay respects to Jean and her family.

In her memory (in lieu of flowers or cards), please consider donating to the Foster Tree Christmas drive. Jean would often buy Christmas and birthday presents for kids and students that would otherwise not receive gifts. Monetary donations can be made through PayPal: [email protected] or Venmo: @TreasureLeigh. Gifts may be purchased off of the Amazon Wishlist (type the link below into your browser) or brought to the pass through service.

Amazon Wish List Link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/717TMT2571PV?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR34xp9sPejcM-LShkyr0o2mc8ZDg53XRdyzS0ovjG8xSgMxmrOgyTZC5wE