ST. CHARLES - Debbie was 45 years old when she passed on August 27, 2020. She was an angel on earth who brought joy and light to all she met. She is survived by her four fantastic children (Ella, Owen, Aiden, and Liam). Survived by her parents, Bill and Pat Bree who were guiding lights on how to live and how to love. Survived by her brother and sister-in-law Doug and Alanna Bree, who were so dearly loved and gave such unlimited support. Survived and utterly loved by her husband Joe. Survived by hundreds if not thousands of children she devoted her life to as the Director of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center. She was the voice for the voiceless and a guardian for the most vulnerable. Visitation will be Tuesday September 1, 2020, at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, from 4-8PM. Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at North Cemetery, North 5th Ave (Rte 25) St. Charles.For further information call Yurs Funeral Home St.Charles. 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com