Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra S. Rademaker
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL

Debra S. Rademaker

Sept. 28, 1952 - March 2, 2021

EMDEN - Debra S. Rademaker, 68, of Emden, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at OSF. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Debra was born September 28, 1952 in Bloomington to Arthur and Rose Mary Spaulding Lee. She married Eddie Williams and then later married Bart Rademaker.

Debra was preceded in death by her father and one brother, Mark Lee.

Debra is survived by her mother, Rose Mary Lee of Mackinaw; one daughter, Trisha Williams Strange of Emden, one son, Jeffery Williams of Pekin; five grandchildren: Lindsey (Dalton) Guy, Lexi Strange, Jaedyn Rybolt, Sadie Williams, Kyler Williams; two sisters: Cindy (Ron) Meredith of Mackinaw, Ellen (Tim) Smith of Mackinaw; several nieces and nephews.

Debra graduated from McLean-Waynesville-Armington High School in 1970.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. Memorials may be made in memory of Debra to; Emden Fire and Rescue 306 Lincoln Street Emden, Illinois, 62635 or Emden Community Chest Club. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL, at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Service
Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST, MACKINAW, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.