BLOOMINGTON - Deegun Dale Clark Kaster, 11 of Bloomington passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11:31 PM at Cincinnati Children's Hospital in Cincinnati.

Deegun was born to Dusty Kaster and Tinley McBride on September 8, 2009 in Bloomington.

He is survived by his parents, Dusty (Jamie) Kaster of Bloomington and Tinley (Ben Freitag) McBride of Heyworth, one step sister, Hadley Striecht, his maternal grandmother Pamela K. Lyons of Florida City, FL, and maternal grandfather Scott Alan McBride of Farmer City, IL, maternal aunts Tiffany (Wendell Scott) Crowder, Melissa (William Joseph) Johnson, Toby (Nathan) Walden, and many maternal cousins, Kennedy, Chase, Peyton McKenzie, Taylor, Cloe, Cade and one maternal great aunt Vickie (Rick) Stull, paternal grandparents, Dennis (Marsha) Kaster of Bloomington, paternal aunt Karli (Ryan) Slocum and paternal cousins, Olive and Vivian, maternal great aunt and uncle, Tuck and Bobbi Craig.

He was preceded in death by his maternal stepgrandfather, Daniel W. Lyons, his maternal great grandfather Scott Charles McBride, maternal great grandmother, Thelma Van Winkle, maternal great grandmother, Libby McBride, and maternal great great grandmother Gladys Maxine Craig, and maternal great great grandfather Orin Dale Craig Sr.

Deegun was a football fan and loved calling the plays before they happened. He was a Chicago Bears Fan and Michigan Wolverine Fan. He loved sports and had his own Youtube Channel, Sports Talk Central. He had many hobbies and was a fun person who loved to make people laugh. Some of those hobbies were raising chickens, music and loved to play the drums, playing video games, reading and being read to. He just loved books! He was also a fan of the WWE and enjoyed watching wrestling. Deegun was also a member of the Sons of American Legion Joe Williams Post 55 in Farmer City, Illinois. Every year one of his biggest highlights was attending Timber Pointe Camp where he especially loved fishing and riding horses.

There will be a private funeral service for Deegun on Friday October 9, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Josh Anderson will officiate. Interment will be in Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Timber Pointe Camp, Loeys-Dietz Foundation, Miracle League or Thomas Metcalf School Hilia Program.

