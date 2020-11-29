Delmar Dan Smith, Sr.

Feb. 19, 1934 - Nov. 25, 2020

MORTON - Delmar Dan Smith, Sr., 86, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

He was born February 19, 1934 to Dee Fred and Emma Zehr Smith. He married Cheryl Stokes December 15, 1954 and she passed away on January 13, 2018.

They had three children: Joy Deanne (Paul) Mason, Melody Sue Smith, and Delmar Dan (Cathy) Smith, Jr.; six grandchildren: Joshua (Whitney) Smith, Anna (Chad) Bittner, Jessica Mason, Abby (Casey) Vaughan, Suanne (Ramiro) Medina, and Emma Mason; 12 great grandchildren, Kendra, Kylie, Gabriel, Connor, Addie, Lorelei, Jacqueline, Peyton, Keeley, Olivia, Wyatt, and Maria; one sister, Delores Hasan Al-Marayati; and one nephew, Todd Al-Marayati.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Melody.

Delmar earned a Bachelor of Science from Illinois Wesleyan University, a Master of Divinity in 1964, and a Doctor of Ministry in 1978 from Christian Theology Seminary in Indianapolis. He served 39 1/2 years as an ordained clergyman in the United Methodist Church, last serving 19 years at Canton Wesley United Methodist Church.He believed in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and Lord, and that the Bible is God's Holy Word to be obeyed.

Private family graveside services will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Preachers Aid Society.

