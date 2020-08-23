BLOOMINGTON - Delores J. "Dee" Werry, 84, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday (August 20, 2020).

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug 29, at Calvary Baptist Church, Normal; Delores' son Arthur will officiate assisted by pastoral staff. The service will also be live-streamed. Cremation rites were accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Christian Academy: tuition assistance.

Dee was born June 11, 1936, in Sorento, IL, the daughter of Leroy and Margaret Tomevi Trobaugh. She married her high school sweetheart Marshall on Feb. 9, 1954.

Dee was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, by her parents, her brother, Chuck Trobaugh and sister, Virginia Girard.

She is survived by three sons, Dennis G. (Pam), Mobile, Ala.; Jeffery A. (Nita), Bloomington; and Arthur E. (Tricia), Clinton Township, Mich.; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her brother Robert Trobaugh of Missouri; as well as nieces and nephews.

Dee was a pastor's wife for over 30 years with churches in Germany, Texas, Illinois, and Missouri. After they retired from pastoral ministry, Dee along with Marshall started a successful company which they operated together until retiring in 2002. Dee also served for years as an "English as Second Language" coach. In 2014, Dee was nominated to be recognized as the Most Inspirational Member by her local Gold's Gym where she was a great encouragement to all who observed her tenacity and dedication to exercise and discipline.

To express condolences and memories, or to find out about the service live-stream, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.