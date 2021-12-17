Menu
Demetrios Peter "Jimmy" Letsos
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
413 N Main St
Pontiac, IL

Demetrios "Jimmy" Peter Letsos

April 9, 1949 - Dec. 14, 2021

PONTIAC - Demetrios "Jimmy" Peter Letsos, 72, of Pontiac, passed away peacefully at his home at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday December 14, 2021.

Affectionately known as Baby Bull, Jimmy was a life-long restaurateur and son of Tsipiana, Nestani, Greece. Born on April 9, 1949, the beloved son of the late Panayioti and Vasiliki "Vasio" (Kottaras). He married Janice Lindsay on May 26, 1982, in Glen Ellyn, IL. She survives in Pontiac, IL.

Also surviving are two sisters: Katerina (Ioannis) Andrianakos and Ioanna (Ioannis) Bounos both of Greece; sister-in-law, Angeline P. "Angie" Sianis Letsos (late Tom) of Michigan; brother-in-law, Ralph Lindsay Sr. (late Marilyn) of Ransom; sister-in-law, Lisa Latino of Gilman; his right-hand man, Brian Sullivan; the boys: Duke and Malaka; his numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; his beloved Baby Bull's family; and friends of many many more. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Tom Letsos.

Jimmy was educated in Greece, and moved to the United States. Like so many of that golden age of immigrants from Nestani, Greece, he left his mark on the downtown Chicago restaurant scene, working his way up from dishwasher to cook, chef and owner, most notably of the legendary Baby Bull's restaurant of Pontiac, opened in 1982.

It was his arrival in Central Illinois that clicked with Jimmy, charming customers with his quick wit, sarcasm and larger than life personality. With his loving wife of 39 years, Janice at his side, Jimmy quickly made a name for himself. In no time at all, he made farmers, businessmen, bankers, lawyers, judges, and everyday folks of Pontiac his friends. With his personality and popularity, it was only a matter of time before he became Alderman Letsos, where he certainly was not shy about expressing his opinion.

He went on to open other restaurants within Pontiac, Gilman, and Lincoln. The only two things bigger than Jimmy were his heart and his generosity, which he displayed both publicly and privately. Each holiday season without fail, Jimmy and Janice opened their hearts and restaurant to invite patrons and friends to enjoy a free meal each Thanksgiving.

Jimmy was a lifetime member of the Shriners Club and also a member of the FEZZ of the Shriner's. He was a member of the Pontiac Masonic Lodge, and also served on the Pontiac City Council. He was an 18-year member of the Greek organization AHEPA. He was the National Golf Champion of B Flight in Myrtle Beach, SC,in 2012. Jimmy loved to golf, play cards, cook, and aggravate his staff.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday December 21, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL, with Fr. David Sabel of St. Mary's Church officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded after services. Memorials in Jimmy's name may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children.

May his memory be eternal, and we proudly honor the American dream success story from Greece that showed the wonders and opportunities of this great country.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
413 N Main St, Pontiac, IL
Dec
21
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
413 N Main St, Pontiac, IL
Our Condolences, he was the best.
Dave & Stephanie Wiechmann
Other
December 20, 2021
Janis, we are so sorry for your loss. Jimmy was a good friend and will be missed. Hugs to you honey.
Joe and Sarah Diveley
December 17, 2021
Jimmy will be greatly missed. Going to Baby Bull´s was like sitting at a family table. Our children, and yes, our grandchildren, too grew up with Baby Bull´s, and in particular, Jimmy and his staff. Through baptisms, birthdays, holidays, and weddings, that was the place to go. Nothing will ever replace Baby Bull´s or the remarkable man and friend "Jimmy". Our condolences, sympathies, and prayers go out to Janice and his family, as well as all of his employees who all worked so hard to make Baby Bull´s the "family" table for so many of us. Thank you for all the great memories Jimmy. We will miss you.
Earl and Betty Rients
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results