Denise K. Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL

Denise K. Thompson

Jan. 24, 1957 - Sept. 5, 2021

WASHBURN - Denise K. Thompson, 64, of Washburn, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 5:23 p.m. at her home.

Denise was born January 24, 1957 in Bloomington to James E. and Gwyn L. (Gutherz) Thompson.

Survivors include her brother, Steven (Mary) Thompson of Alpena, MI; three aunts: Ivanelle Cunningham of Minonk, Elizabeth Uphoff of Washington, Norma Haase of Benson; nephew, Greg (Kim) Ritchie of Alpena, MI; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Denise had worked as a clerk at Dollar General.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Minonk Township Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Minonk Township Cemetery
., Minonk, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home.
I remember Denise well we had a lot of fun. She was a very loving girl . My sympathy to her family
John Janssen
School
September 17, 2021
My deepest condolences to Denise's family. I was a classmate and knew her from our early times together as wee tots at St. Paul's Church in Sunday school. I have posted her obituary to the MDR Class of '75 Face Book page such that other fellow classmate might be made aware of her passing. She will be missed and remembered.
Richard Tjaden
School
September 15, 2021
