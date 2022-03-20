Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis K. Alexander
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Bloomington High School

Dennis K. Alexander

June 6, 1946 - March 17, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Dennis K. Alexander, a real estate agent and life-long resident of Bloomington, IL, passed away of natural causes on March 17, 2022, at the age of 75.

Dennis is survived by his sons: Dennis Alexander of The Woodlands, TX, his wife, Sarah, their two children: Lauren (16) and Ben (13); and his son, Ryan Alexander of Bloomington, IL, who lived with him. Dennis is also survived by his sister, Sandy Alexander Whitham of Charlotte, NC, and her family.

Dennis was born in Bloomington on June 6, 1946, to Orville Simon Alexander and Esther Keeran Alexander. He attended Bloomington High School before earning a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University. After he graduated from college, he spent time in the U.S. Army. He was married to his college sweetheart Barbara Fogler Alexander for 19-years before her passing, at the age of 43, from cancer. On August 24, 1974, and July 12, 1976, respectively, he welcomed his two sons, Dennis Jr. and Ryan who were the most important part of his life.

Dennis has always had a passion for life and taking care of his family, especially his son Ryan. After he married Barbara, he joined the family real estate business and became a successful real estate agent and broker/owner. In 1996, he survived a traumatic motorcycle accident that caused a brain injury. He subsequently fought hard to overcome physical limitations and adversity to live a long and meaningful life.

He loved the Bloomington/Normal community and all that it provided for him and his son Ryan.

Before his accident, he loved cars, motorcycles, boats and airplanes. He regularly flew the family airplane to Florida for vacations. He and his family have fond memories of their time spent in Long Boat Key, FL. He also enjoyed telling stories from his past as well as his many jokes that he told over and over. He also knew no strangers.

Dennis was a great friend to so many and he and Ryan have loved their independence and ability to live on their own, in their lifelong home.

Shortly before passing, Dennis had been living with his son Ryan at their home in Bloomington. In recent weeks, Ryan has been living with his brother and his family in the Woodlands, TX. Although Ryan misses seeing his Bloomington friends, Ryan has been enjoying the warm weather and Texas sports while keeping up with his friends through social media and Zoom.

Dennis was an amazing father, husband, son, and friend. He will be missed by many.

Service Information will be forthcoming and there will be a celebration of life in Bloomington, IL, in April or May.

Donations are not requested nor are flowers. In lieu of flowers, if you feel compelled, please make donations to SOAR, the organization that has taken such great care of Ryan all these years or the American Cancer Society.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Denny will certainly be missed! He was Ryan´s champion from birth! There couldn´t have been a more loving father! Denny always had a smile on his face. I´ll miss his smile and his hugs! I´m sure God welcomed him when he got to Heaven!
Sandy (Weber) Bumpus
Friend
March 23, 2022
Sorry to hear of the passing of an old high school team member. Go in peace Denny!
Roger Shoup
March 22, 2022
Brie Edmunds
March 21, 2022
Dennis was always so friendly and outgoing with a wonderful smile. I remember good times with Denny and Barb when the boys were young. Dennis Jr. and Ryan, may your memories comfort you.
Karyn Turner
March 21, 2022
Denny and I met at Gold's Gym when he came in to work out and to bring Ryan to the gym. We would visit and he always had a smile and a pleasant manner. After Gold's closed I would see him around town and we always stopped to visit. He always remembered my name. He will be missed as will Ryan from our community.
Pamela Yeast
Friend
March 20, 2022
A very good man and mentor for me when I first got into real estate. RIP my friend and may The memories of your life give Comfort to those that you loved!!
Joe Sweeney
March 20, 2022
Dennis and Barb went to Christ the King Episcopal church with us. I remember telling him of a home on Normal Avenue which I liked so much. He went to the owners to see if they were interested in selling. I gave him a hard time about not getting the owners to sell. The Alexanders were a good family. May he rest in eternal peace.
Bill and Jean Shadid
Friend
March 20, 2022
Dennis was a long time friend from school and later in the real estate industry. He had a great and out going personality and was liked by everyone. I never heard a harsh word from anyone about Dennis. HE WILL BE MISSED BY EVERYONE!
Don Shields
March 20, 2022
I'll never forget the "Break your hand" grip that Denny would give us kids every time he would greet us. He was a great man and I loved him.
brad hawthorne
March 20, 2022
Denny was a good friend! My heartfelt condolences go out to his family. Our community lost a good one. RIP old friend!
Tom Brokaw
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results