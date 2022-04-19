Menu
Dennis K. Alexander
Bloomington High School
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Dennis K. Alexander

This is an update on Dennis Alexander's services now that arrangements have been made.

Visitation: Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, April 29, 2022 4:00-7:00 PM, 1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704.

Service: St. Matthews Episcopal Church, April 30, 2022, 10:00 AM, 1920 E. Oakland, Bloomington, IL 61701.

Burial: Park Hill Cemetery, April 30, 2022, 11:30 AM, 1105 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701.

Celebration of Life: Doubletree by Hilton, April 30, 2022, 1:00-3:00 PM (family and friends please RSVP to Dennis, Jr., 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington, IL 61701.

Thanks for all of the support and prayers.


