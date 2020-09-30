PEORIA - Father Dennis (Joe) Dunlap, 70, moved from this life to the next on April 18, 2020 at his home in Peoria. He was born on May 7, 1949 to Everett and Gladys Dunlap. He is survived by one brother Ike Dunlap of Bloomington, IL, four sisters Lois Kistner, Normal, IL, Linda (Dave) Roop, Downs, IL, Diana (Lenny) Jones, Downs, IL, Dixie (John) Weaver, Bloomington, IL, and one sister-in-law Stella Dunlap, Bloomington, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Dunlap. Joe graduated from Bloomington High School then went on to Priesthood. Father Joe served as a Reverend at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Fond du Lac, WI. He then moved on to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in McHenry, IL and retired from All Saints Episcopal Church, Morton, IL.

He was an accomplished musician, often sharing his love for organ playing in churches and at competitions. He truly enjoyed playing the organ at St. Matthew's Church in Bloomington, IL. Joe was an avid reader, a great cook, loved his pets, and loved planting flowers. He shared his compassion and God's love through missionary work and worship.

His graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. following the graveside service at Old Town Township Town Hall, 22034 E 1000 North Road (Cheneys Grove Road), Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Father Joe will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.