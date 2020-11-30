Dennis G. Bain

Oct. 26, 1947 - Nov. 28, 2020

SAYBROOK - Dennis G. Bain, 73, of Saybrook, Illinois, passed away at 8:50 A.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at The Villas of Holly Brook Fox-Creek Road, Bloomington, Illinois.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, Illinois, with Pastor Dan Jassman officiating. Military rites will be accorded. There will be no visitation. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and follow social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Saybrook, Illinois, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dennis was born on October 26, 1947, in Bloomington, Illinois, a son of Albert Amos and Beulah Nadine Gregg Bain. He married Jacquelyn Sue Roth on December 30, 1982, in Bloomington, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Bain of Saybrook, Illinois; son, Tyler (Leeann) Bain of Bloomington, Illinois; two grandchildren, Brayden and Brenna Bain of Bloomington, Illinois; siblings, David (Mary) Bain of Mission, Texas; Cheryl (Dan) McHenry of Colfax, Illinois; Susan (Bob) Earl of Clinton, Illinois; and Brenda (Mike) Clark of Clinton, Illinois; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ed & Nancy Kirkpatrick of Saybrook, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dennis was a building service worker and retired November 1, 2009, from Illinois State University, Normal, Illinois. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Dennis was a member of the David Humphrey Daniel American Legion Post 427, Saybrook, Illinois; John H. Kraus V.F.W. Post 454, Bloomington, Illinois; Indian Springs Country Club, Saybrook, Illinois.

The family would like to thank the Villas of Holly Brook Fox-Creek Road and Transitions Hospice, for their excellent care for Dennis.