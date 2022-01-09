Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Gieseke
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022

Dennis Gieseke

Jan. 17, 1945 - Jan. 7, 2022

PALM SPRINGS, California - Dennis Gieseke, age 76 of Palm Springs, CA, died Jan. 7, 2022, in a Dallas hospice facility.

Gieseke was born on Jan. 17, 1945, in Elgin, IL. He attended Lake Park High School in Roselle, IL, and graduated from Valparaiso University in Indiana in 1967. He worked for the Laesch Dairy Company and became president of the Laesch Dairy Barns in Bloomington-Normal.

He is survived by his two sons: Paul (Jennifer) Gieseke and Winston (John Miraglia) Gieseke; two grandchildren: Laurel Gieseke and Greta Gieseke; and his dog, Ernie Banks.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Diane Laesch Gieseke.

A life-long Chicago Cubs fan, in 2017, Gieseke was chosen to present the World Series ring to right fielder Jason Heyward at Wrigley Field. It was a dream come true for the 71-year-old who said he'd been waiting "72 years to see the Cubs win the World Series."

Gieseke's ashes will be laid to rest along with his wife's at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL. A celebration of life event will take place in Palm Springs in late January or early February. Updates will be posted at facebook.com/dennis.gieseke.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation, Greater Chicago Chapter, at als.org/greater-chicago.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry for the passing of your Dad. We pray that your precious memories will bring you peace and comfort.
Neal & Donna Clausen
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results