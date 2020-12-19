Dennis H. Moll

Nov. 22, 1942 - Dec. 14, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Dennis H. Moll, 78, of rural Bloomington, passed away on December 14, 2020, after a brief illness, in the home where he had lived and built a family for more than 40 years. His beloved wife, Connie, was by his side.

A lifelong educator, Dennis devoted most of his career to the Tri-Valley school district, where he spent 23 years as principal of the high school and three years as district superintendent. He was a mentor, friend and role model to teachers as well as students.

Besides Connie, whom he married on July 23, 1966, Dennis is survived by his son, David, of Hong Kong; his daughter, Karen (Michael) Hatfield, of Glenview; his daughter, Lisa (Erick) Salazar, of rural Bloomington; and his grandchildren: Sonny, Frankie, Mike, Jack, Monty and Phoebe.

He was born on November 22, 1942, in Evergreen Park, IL, the only child of Harold L. Moll and Shirlie Duxbury Moll. After graduating from Elmwood Park High School, he attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he took a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in education. In 1982, he was awarded his doctorate in education from Loyola University in Chicago.

An accomplished athlete and coach, Dennis swam for the University of Illinois and later taught physical education. His first teaching job was at Brother Rice High School on Chicago's south side, where his duties included coaching the wrestling team. Within a few years, he led them to both the city and the Catholic League championships. Coaching them was one of the fondest memories of his life; in 2016, he was inducted into Brother Rice's Athletic Hall of Fame.

Dennis went on to work at other Chicago-area high schools, focusing on administrative roles. In 1978, he moved his family to rural Bloomington, becoming principal of what was then a combined high school and middle school at Tri-Valley. In the decades that followed, Dennis was instrumental to the district's growing reputation for excellence. He unfailingly gave the credit to his staff, often saying that his main talent was for finding superb teachers.

Dennis was known at school for his imposing presence, but he had a big, sentimental heart. He was a family man before anything; his children loved and respected him, and his grandchildren adored him. He and Connie were simply the loves of each other's lives. They took advantage of retirement to travel in Europe and Asia, often with David, whom they visited several times in Hong Kong. They took each of their grandchildren on a trip when he or she turned 12.

Dennis was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington and played guitar in its Saturday Evening Service band for more than 30 years. He was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, serving on its McLean County board; he spent weeks driving an aid vehicle on the East Coast after Hurricane Sandy. He was a lethal bridge player, attaining the title of life master. And in his spare time, he was a skilled woodworker.

A service for his immediate family, with inurnment, will be held at St. John's on Sunday, with Pastor David Glesne officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, after the Covid-19 pandemic recedes.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tri-Valley Fine Arts Boosters.