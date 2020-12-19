Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis H. Moll
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Dennis H. Moll

Nov. 22, 1942 - Dec. 14, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Dennis H. Moll, 78, of rural Bloomington, passed away on December 14, 2020, after a brief illness, in the home where he had lived and built a family for more than 40 years. His beloved wife, Connie, was by his side.

A lifelong educator, Dennis devoted most of his career to the Tri-Valley school district, where he spent 23 years as principal of the high school and three years as district superintendent. He was a mentor, friend and role model to teachers as well as students.

Besides Connie, whom he married on July 23, 1966, Dennis is survived by his son, David, of Hong Kong; his daughter, Karen (Michael) Hatfield, of Glenview; his daughter, Lisa (Erick) Salazar, of rural Bloomington; and his grandchildren: Sonny, Frankie, Mike, Jack, Monty and Phoebe.

He was born on November 22, 1942, in Evergreen Park, IL, the only child of Harold L. Moll and Shirlie Duxbury Moll. After graduating from Elmwood Park High School, he attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he took a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in education. In 1982, he was awarded his doctorate in education from Loyola University in Chicago.

An accomplished athlete and coach, Dennis swam for the University of Illinois and later taught physical education. His first teaching job was at Brother Rice High School on Chicago's south side, where his duties included coaching the wrestling team. Within a few years, he led them to both the city and the Catholic League championships. Coaching them was one of the fondest memories of his life; in 2016, he was inducted into Brother Rice's Athletic Hall of Fame.

Dennis went on to work at other Chicago-area high schools, focusing on administrative roles. In 1978, he moved his family to rural Bloomington, becoming principal of what was then a combined high school and middle school at Tri-Valley. In the decades that followed, Dennis was instrumental to the district's growing reputation for excellence. He unfailingly gave the credit to his staff, often saying that his main talent was for finding superb teachers.

Dennis was known at school for his imposing presence, but he had a big, sentimental heart. He was a family man before anything; his children loved and respected him, and his grandchildren adored him. He and Connie were simply the loves of each other's lives. They took advantage of retirement to travel in Europe and Asia, often with David, whom they visited several times in Hong Kong. They took each of their grandchildren on a trip when he or she turned 12.

Dennis was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington and played guitar in its Saturday Evening Service band for more than 30 years. He was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, serving on its McLean County board; he spent weeks driving an aid vehicle on the East Coast after Hurricane Sandy. He was a lethal bridge player, attaining the title of life master. And in his spare time, he was a skilled woodworker.

A service for his immediate family, with inurnment, will be held at St. John's on Sunday, with Pastor David Glesne officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, after the Covid-19 pandemic recedes.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tri-Valley Fine Arts Boosters.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to the Moll family. Dennis is remembered fondly by all who knew him. On behalf of Brother Rice High School, we send our condolences.
Mark Donahue
Friend
December 30, 2020
Coach Moll will be remembered by us Rice wrestlers fondly. Our sport was not his naturally, but he was a leader naturally. We succeeded due to his discipline and efforts. Condolences to his family.
james padden
December 29, 2020
Dr. Moll was such a caring man. He treated his faculty and staff as family. I will always remember his talent and kindness. My sympathy to his family and friends.
Carol Jenkins
December 24, 2020
Condolences to the David Moll Family. May God give you comfort, and your memories give you our strength. Dr. Moll was a great leader and mentor. Distinguished and kind.
Karen Wyant
December 21, 2020
As a former student of TV, member of St Johns & longtime area resident, I saw Dennis in many different lights. He shone bright in All of them ,in his own way! My sympathy for the loss to your family.He influenced generations of people throughout his life.
Kristen Bolton
December 20, 2020
Connie I wanted to give you my deepest deepest sympathies for passing of the love of your live..your Denny. Condolences to the kids and rest of your family as well. Keep your best memories close at heart, be well. Betty
Betty McCain
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results