Derald E. Gearing

Sept. 2, 1933 - April 3, 2022

PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida - Derald E. Gearing, 88, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 4:12 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at McKendree Village, Hermitage, TN.

His funeral will be private. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

He was born September 2, 1933, in McClure, son of Henry Ray and Hazel Burchett Gearing. He married Mary E. Beasley on September 3, 1953 in Mississippi, she preceded him in death on October 15, 2013 in Port Charlotte, FL. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert Krimmer and one sister.

Surviving are two daughters: Pamela Krimmer of Bloomington and Deborah Tietz of Crystal Lake; two sons: Jeffrey (Wendi) Gearing of Hermitage, TN, and Scott (Julie) Gearing of Sterling; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Derald was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict.

He worked as a manager at JC Penney Department Store for 42-years, retiring in 1992.

Derald enjoyed taking cruises with his wife, Mary, and spending time in their Florida home. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and tried to make every soccer game. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather,and his family will fondly remember him for his hard work and instilling those values with his kids and grandkids.