Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane L. Mueller
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Diane L. Mueller

Oct. 3, 1951 - Sept. 10, 2021

HUDSON - Diane L. Mueller, 69, of Hudson, passed away at 7:49 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at her home.

Diane was born on October 3, 1951, in Kankakee, IL, a daughter to Robert and Agnes (Bokker) Goller. She married Dennis Mueller in 1972 in Champaign, IL, he survives.

Also surviving are her children: Andrea (Will Cusey) Mueller of Hyattsville, MD and Kyle (Heather Schutten) Mueller of Milwaukee, WI; granddaughter Vivian Cusey; and sister, Nancy Grabow of Rantoul.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Diane taught high school Social Studies for Unit Five for 34 years before retiring. She was the building chairperson of the NCWHS Social Studies Department for many years, and an active member of the Unit Five Education Association. Diane was an avid reader and spent many years on the Towanda Library Board.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming months. Memorial contributions may be made to the Towanda District Library via https://gofund.me/3ebb9f0c. Online condolences and memories of Diane may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
One of my favorite teachers at Normal Community High School. A great listener and a patient educator. Rest in Peace.
Keith Dalrymple
Friend
September 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Diane will be surely missed. Prayers to the family
Loan Tran Dac
Other
September 18, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. What a wonderful woman. Prayers for all of you
April Kagel
September 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Diane will be surely missed. Prayers to the family
wendy Keller
Friend
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results