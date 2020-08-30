Menu
Diane Taylor

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Diane Taylor (née Strong) passed away on June 25, 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after a short but difficult battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease). She was 76 years old.

Diane is survived by her husband, Rogers; her son, Adam, and daughter-in-law, Teresa; her son, Christopher; and her sister, Deborah Roberts, and brother-in-law, Clifford. She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Strong, and her mother, Virginia.

Diane loved her family and her dogs; and to knit, to spin fiber, to laugh, and to tell jokes.

A memorial service is planned at the Unitarian Church in Las Cruces sometime after the abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopefully in the summer of 2021. Diane's ashes will be scattered in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, after a small family gathering, hopefully also in the summer of 2021.


Published by The Pantagraph on Aug. 30, 2020.
