Dirk Lewis Ficca
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Dirk Lewis Ficca

Jan. 8, 1955 - Dec. 21, 2021

OAK PARK - Dirk Lewis Ficca, 66, of Oak Park, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Dirk was born in Iowa City, IA, on Jan 8, 1955. He grew up in Bloomington, IL, and married Lynda Hoffman in Benton Harbor, MI, in 1984. Later, he moved to Oak Park, where he became a father to two sons, and resided for 26 years. Throughout his career, Dirk had many roles in the global interfaith movement; as a minister, professor, and thought leader. In his free time, he was an avid movie-goer and golfer.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lynda (Hoffman) Ficca; his sons: Dillon and Connor Ficca; father, John Ficca; sisters: Darby (Hudson) Venerable and Dawn Coursey (Mike Pautz); and brother, Douglas Ficca (Marsha Veninga). Preceding him in death is his mother, Patricia (Hurst) Ficca. Dirk was wonderful with children, and he was a beloved uncle and great-uncle to many nephews and nieces.

At the time of his passing, Dirk was the Executive Director of the Twin Cities Social Cohesion Initiative, and Senior Advisor to the Church of Sweden and the World of Neighbors Initiative. Previously, he served as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Benton Harbor, and the Executive Director at the Council for a Parliament of the World's Religions. He also previously taught at DePaul University, Garrett Evangelical-Theological Seminary, and the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago.

He was a graduate of University of Iowa, and McCormick Theological Seminary.

A memorial service is planned for spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the donator's favorite charitable organization.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 26, 2021.
We are so saddened by the loss of a great brother, son, father, uncle, and husband. Our hearts are with all of you.
Bob and Sheree Freeman
Other
December 27, 2021
Our condolences on the loss of your brother Darby. Hugs and prayers to you all Pat and Cathy
Cathy and Pat Cooper
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I have fond memories of Dirk and all the Ficca family from Second Presbyterian Church.
Kim Callis Ready
December 27, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Dirk was a great leader and camp counselor.
Debra McGrath Sokalczuk
Other
December 26, 2021
Sending our love and prayers to the Ficca family. Such great memories of Dirk at Second Pres and church camp.
The John Moore family
Other
December 26, 2021
I´m not certain there has been a more important, a more resonant person for my generation of Second Presbyterian youth than Dirk Ficca. My earliest memory of Dirk is just a snapshot in time, and I´m certain he would not even remember this, but for whatever reason it stuck with me all this time. It was my first year at Junior Camp at Lake Bloomington. At the time, I was quite the tomboy, not quite accepted by the boys but not entirely comfortable with the girls. This probably manifested in my behavior at camp as "attitude", but it really came from struggling to find and define a "place" in the group. For whatever reason, on this particular day Dirk and fellow counselor Doug Blines took me with them out to the woods to help them work on a treehouse or fort they were building. There may have been another kid or two there also, but all I remember is the thrill of having been picked to accompany them and to help with their work. Doug cut the lumber or branches and my job was to hand the wood up to Dirk, above me in the trees. I´m sure he was wearing his signature `70s uniform of white T-shirt, faded and ripped Levi´s, and probably sandals. He´d look down at me periodically and say, "Step it up, Barger". This day has remained in my memory for 45 years, and really is just a little snapshot, but was apparently an important one for me, and emblematic of Dirk´s ability to draw others into the circle and make them feel included. As I grew , Dirk remained an important role model for me and my peers, and I have many, many other memories of him, but this one day was the first. He will always be the face of Jesus to me. Rest In Peace, Dirk. I´ll step it up.
Susan Barger Fox
Friend
December 26, 2021
Darby and Family- I am so saddened to hear of Dirks´ passing. He was a talented and good man. I will forever remember him though as being young, as that is when I knew him through Oakland School and Second Presbyterian activities. Please accept my heartfelt condolences.
Peggy Hutson
December 26, 2021
