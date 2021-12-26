Dirk Lewis Ficca

Jan. 8, 1955 - Dec. 21, 2021

OAK PARK - Dirk Lewis Ficca, 66, of Oak Park, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Dirk was born in Iowa City, IA, on Jan 8, 1955. He grew up in Bloomington, IL, and married Lynda Hoffman in Benton Harbor, MI, in 1984. Later, he moved to Oak Park, where he became a father to two sons, and resided for 26 years. Throughout his career, Dirk had many roles in the global interfaith movement; as a minister, professor, and thought leader. In his free time, he was an avid movie-goer and golfer.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lynda (Hoffman) Ficca; his sons: Dillon and Connor Ficca; father, John Ficca; sisters: Darby (Hudson) Venerable and Dawn Coursey (Mike Pautz); and brother, Douglas Ficca (Marsha Veninga). Preceding him in death is his mother, Patricia (Hurst) Ficca. Dirk was wonderful with children, and he was a beloved uncle and great-uncle to many nephews and nieces.

At the time of his passing, Dirk was the Executive Director of the Twin Cities Social Cohesion Initiative, and Senior Advisor to the Church of Sweden and the World of Neighbors Initiative. Previously, he served as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Benton Harbor, and the Executive Director at the Council for a Parliament of the World's Religions. He also previously taught at DePaul University, Garrett Evangelical-Theological Seminary, and the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago.

He was a graduate of University of Iowa, and McCormick Theological Seminary.

A memorial service is planned for spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the donator's favorite charitable organization.