Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dirk H. Howard
ABOUT
Bloomington High School

Dirk H. Howard

July 12, 1945 - June 12, 2021

MESA, Arizona - Dirk H. Howard passed away June 12, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona.

Dirk graduated from Bloomington High School. He worked for State Farm in Bloomington and eventually transferred to Gilbert, Arizona where he retired. Dirk enjoyed working on his car and attending car shows and air shows.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Robert; son, Armin and wife and two children: Jordan, Heath and Chip; stepson, Christopher and wife and two children: Jenny, Cooper and Tucker; brothers: Fred and Bill Howard; sister, Anne Marie Williams among family overseas.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.