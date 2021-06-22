Dirk H. Howard

July 12, 1945 - June 12, 2021

MESA, Arizona - Dirk H. Howard passed away June 12, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona.

Dirk graduated from Bloomington High School. He worked for State Farm in Bloomington and eventually transferred to Gilbert, Arizona where he retired. Dirk enjoyed working on his car and attending car shows and air shows.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Robert; son, Armin and wife and two children: Jordan, Heath and Chip; stepson, Christopher and wife and two children: Jenny, Cooper and Tucker; brothers: Fred and Bill Howard; sister, Anne Marie Williams among family overseas.