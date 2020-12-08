Dolores J. Curtis

June 17, 1936 - Dec. 6, 2020

EMDEN - Dolores J. Curtis, 84, of Emden, passed away at 10:32 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her home.

A private family service with entombment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Dolores was born on June 17, 1936 in Saybrook, a daughter to Ross and Martha Moore Wills. She married Russell Lynn Curtis on January 16, 1991.

She is survived by her loving husband Russell Lynn Curtis of Emden; sons, Randy (Marilyn) Cook of Bloomington, and Daniel Cook of Pekin; grandchildren, Kate (James) Rosenlund of Bloomington, Jennifer (Shawn) Fanello of Edwards, and Jon (Lauren) Cook of Normal, and great grandchildren, Nicholas and Brynn Rosenlund.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patricia Lorenzen.

Dolores was employed at Corn Belt Energy Corporation in Bloomington for many years. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the nursing staff of Elara Caring Hospice for their compassionate care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.