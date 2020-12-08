Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dolores J. Curtis
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Dolores J. Curtis

June 17, 1936 - Dec. 6, 2020

EMDEN - Dolores J. Curtis, 84, of Emden, passed away at 10:32 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her home.

A private family service with entombment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Dolores was born on June 17, 1936 in Saybrook, a daughter to Ross and Martha Moore Wills. She married Russell Lynn Curtis on January 16, 1991.

She is survived by her loving husband Russell Lynn Curtis of Emden; sons, Randy (Marilyn) Cook of Bloomington, and Daniel Cook of Pekin; grandchildren, Kate (James) Rosenlund of Bloomington, Jennifer (Shawn) Fanello of Edwards, and Jon (Lauren) Cook of Normal, and great grandchildren, Nicholas and Brynn Rosenlund.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patricia Lorenzen.

Dolores was employed at Corn Belt Energy Corporation in Bloomington for many years. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the nursing staff of Elara Caring Hospice for their compassionate care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.