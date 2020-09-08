BLOOMINGTON - Dolores "Dee" Hynes, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 4:40 pm surrounded by her family at her son, Matt's, home in Bloomington after several years of dialysis, strokes, and various illnesses.

Dolores was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 21, 1931, the third child to Joseph and Mary Therese "Maisie" Moran Supan. She grew up in Toluca, Illinois, where she graduated from St. Anne Catholic Grade School and Toluca High School. In 1952, Dolores graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Joseph Hospital of Nursing in Bloomington, Illinois becoming the first of many in her family to graduate with a degree beyond high school. After marrying Paul Hynes on October 25, 1952 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Toluca, she left nursing at St. Joseph Hospital to have nine children.

The death of Dolores's husband, Paul, on June 13, 1970 at the age of 40, and the birth of her ninth child brought the young mother back to her nursing career as a means to support the family. She worked for seven years in El Paso, Illinois, first for Dr. Lykkebak and then primarily for Dr. Kearney until he passed away. Dolores then continued nursing for more than 20 years at the Correctional Center in Pontiac, Illinois, starting on third shift. In 1993, the Bloomington Pantagraph featured a story on her work with inmates while managing the challenges of being a single parent of a large, active family in the article "The Patients of a Saint."

Even after "retirement," Dolores continued her career part-time at the Correctional Center. Relocating to Bloomington after more than 50 years in El Paso, she returned to St. Joseph Hospital as a volunteer, where she accumulated over 1,000 hours of volunteer service.

For decades, Dolores was a fixture at sporting events, performances, graduations, and the various milestones of her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong fan of the University of Notre Dame, and came to equally appreciate the University of Illinois, Michigan State, Eastern Illinois, and ICC as each of her children left for college.

Nothing gave Dolores more pride than the success of her children and grandchildren in their various endeavors. Her actions and her words set high expectations for education, perseverance, hard work, family, service to others, and even higher standards for performance.

Besides her family and nursing, Dolores enjoyed volunteer work with the Catholic churches in both El Paso and Normal, landscaping and working in her beautiful lawn, baking and

decorating cookies, and the Supan family tradition of Christmas pizzelles. She loved to travel, especially to visit her children and grandchildren around the US, but her favorite trips were to Hawaii, Ireland, Belfast (her mother's homeland), Croatia (her father's birthplace) and the alps.

Besides her parents and husband, Dolores was preceded in death by her oldest sister, Mary Struett; her youngest sister, Romana Kemp; her brothers Peter Supan and Joseph Supan; brothers-in-law Arliss Kemp and Wayne Kasza; and daughter-in-law, Heidi Hynes.

Surviving are her children, Mark (Sherri) Hynes of Coralville, Iowa; Mike Hynes and partner, Gwendolyn Giesking, Goodfield, IL; Matthew (Bobbi) Hynes, Bloomington, IL: Marty (Kelly) Hynes, St. Charles, IL; Murray (Staycee) Hynes, Bloomington, IL; Paula (Dr. Stanford R.) Tack, Lake Forest, IL; Peter Hynes, Naperville, IL; Patricia (Mark) McGinnis, Austin, TX; and Philip Hynes, Truckee, CA. Also surviving are siblings, Maureen Kasza of Peru, IL; David (Pat) Supan, Normal, IL; Tom (Teresa) Supan, Morton, IL; sisters-in-law, Judy Supan of Toluca, IL and Marge Supan of El Paso, IL. She leaves behind grandchildren, Erin (Jason) Lockhart, Michael (Jackie) Hynes, Lindsay Hynes, Mackenzie (Alex) Sabo-Hynes, Stephanie Hynes, Christopher Hynes, Katie (Richard) Babcock, Keagan Hynes, Keeley Hynes, Paul Straits, Ben (Lauren) Straits, Meagan Hynes, Jonathan Hynes, Joseph Hynes, Reagan McGinnis, Kellen McGinnis, Alyssa Hynes, Hayley Hynes; great-grandchildren Kerrigan and Maura Lockhart, Liam and Ryan Hynes, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial mass of Christian burial will be at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, Illinois, followed by a graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery outside of El Paso, Illinois will be scheduled at a later date to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and family travel.

Memorials may be directed to Faith In Action, St. Joseph Hospital Birthing Center, and the National Kidney Foundation. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com