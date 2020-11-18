Don D. Hapgood

May 6, 1934 - Nov. 16, 2020

NORMAL - Don D. Hapgood age 86 of Normal, IL passed away at 1:05 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. A private family memorial service will be 10:00 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The service and visitation will be limited to 25 persons and everyone will be required to wear a mask. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-6:00 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Private inurnment will be at a later date at Oakridge Cemetery, Marshall, MI.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to, the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Central, IL.

Don was born May 6, 1934 in Homer, MI the son of Lawrence and Ruth Cunningham Hapgood. He married Peggy S. Lambka on June 7, 1958 in Marshall, MI. She survives.

Surviving is his son Stevan (Amanda) Hapgood, Normal IL; two grandchildren, Emilie and Elizabeth Hapgood, Normal, IL, and a one sister, Doris (Charles) Barnett, TX. Don is preceded in death by his parents.

Don served in the US Army during the Korean War. He retired from State Farm Insurance Company in 1996. Don was avid golfer. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

