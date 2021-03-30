Donald Ray Applegate

Dec. 28, 1949 - March 27, 2021

GIBSON CITY - Donald Ray Applegate, 71, of Gibson City passed away Saturday March 27, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with his loving family at his side. Visitation will be held 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon. Burial with military honors will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Manor Nursing Home Activity Fund.

Don was born December 28, 1949 in Bloomington, IL a son of Carl Chester and Dorothy "Pauline Isaac Applegate. He is survived by his two daughters: Amy Keeton of St. Petersburg, FL and Angela (Ralph L.) Russell of Urbana, IL; two granddaughters: Raevyn and Rylie Russell, that lovingly called him "Papa D"; his longtime companion and traveling partner Sherry Kerber, of Sibley, IL. Three siblings also survive Carl Applegate Jr. of Paris, TN, Clara (Gilbert) Abrams of Franklin, NC and Norma (Donald) Stein of Loami, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Bob and two grandchildren Kaelin and Devin Taylor.

Don was a 1968 graduate of Melvin-Sibley High School and was a United States Army Veteran having served in Germany. Don worked as a machinist for Caterpillar retiring after 25+ years of service. He loved sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Illini fan. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren in any sports they participated in. He also loved to travel but seemed to be happiest at the beach.

