Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Ray Applegate
FUNERAL HOME
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL

Donald Ray Applegate

Dec. 28, 1949 - March 27, 2021

GIBSON CITY - Donald Ray Applegate, 71, of Gibson City passed away Saturday March 27, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with his loving family at his side. Visitation will be held 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon. Burial with military honors will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Manor Nursing Home Activity Fund.

Don was born December 28, 1949 in Bloomington, IL a son of Carl Chester and Dorothy "Pauline Isaac Applegate. He is survived by his two daughters: Amy Keeton of St. Petersburg, FL and Angela (Ralph L.) Russell of Urbana, IL; two granddaughters: Raevyn and Rylie Russell, that lovingly called him "Papa D"; his longtime companion and traveling partner Sherry Kerber, of Sibley, IL. Three siblings also survive Carl Applegate Jr. of Paris, TN, Clara (Gilbert) Abrams of Franklin, NC and Norma (Donald) Stein of Loami, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Bob and two grandchildren Kaelin and Devin Taylor.

Don was a 1968 graduate of Melvin-Sibley High School and was a United States Army Veteran having served in Germany. Don worked as a machinist for Caterpillar retiring after 25+ years of service. He loved sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Illini fan. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren in any sports they participated in. He also loved to travel but seemed to be happiest at the beach.

Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home
925 North, IL-47, Gibson City, IL
Mar
31
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home
925 North, IL-47, Gibson City, IL
Mar
31
Service
12:50p.m.
Drummer Township Cemetery
Gibson City, IL 60936
Funeral services provided by:
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in peace. Sorry of your loss to your family and Sherry. Will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy BranZ
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results