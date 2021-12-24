Menu
Donald L. Denne
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
111 W Park St
Danvers, IL

Donald L. Denne

July 10, 1941 - Dec. 20, 2021

DANVERS – Donald L. Denne, 80 of Danvers, passed away at his home at 9:27 p.m. Monday December 20, 2021.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday December 27, 2021 at Otto-Argo-Calvert Funeral Home, Danvers. Pastor Jason Collins will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 26th at the funeral home and from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Monday prior to the service. Interment will be in Stouts Grove Cemetery, rural Danvers.

Donald was born July 10, 1941 in Morton, Illinois, the son of Elmer and Clara (Young) Denne. He married Rita R. Allen. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2016.

He is survived by his ten children: Mareta Hines, Minier, Sandra Denne, Rantoul, Gloria Mudge, Vienna, Virginia, Donna (Ray) Miller, Parker, Colorado, Janna Denne, Morton, Donald A. Denne, South Willard, Utah, Samantha Denne, Danvers, William Denne, Danvers, Christopher Denne, Danvers,and Victoria Denne, Danvers; four grandchildren: Matthew Swartz, Cody (Tricia) Denne, Gillian Mudge and Jared Mudge; one great-grandchild: Alivia Denne.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one sister: Marlyn Chapin.

Donald was a Farmer and work for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 649 out of Peoria. He was a member of Local 649 for over 50 years. He was an avid collector of antique John Deere Tractors and Equipment, with his 8020 being his prize tractor. He also liked collecting O guage Lionel Trains.

A special Thank You to OSF Home Healthcare and Hospice Nurses.

Memorials may be made to the donors choice.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
111 W Park St, Danvers, IL
Dec
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
111 W Park St, Danvers, IL
Dec
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
111 W Park St, Danvers, IL
Dec
27
Interment
Stouts Grove Cemetery
rural Danvers, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
Don will be missed around the Danvers Community. If there was an auction or a farm sale Don would be there. We rode the same school bus and I can still see those long legs sprinting down his long lane. You all have my sympathy and he would always stop and say hello when he saw me.
Annette Knapp Morman
School
December 24, 2021
