Donald L. "Don" Filkin
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Donald "Don" L. Filkin

July 27, 1943 - Dec. 10, 2021

WAPELLA - Donald "Don" L. Filkin, 78 of Wapella, IL, passed away at 11:14 a.m. on December 10, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella, IL, with Levi Nettles officiating. Military Honors will be accorded. The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2022. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.

Don was born July 27, 1943, in Champaign, IL, the son of Lloyd and Marie (Dunlap) Filkin. He married Donna K. (Goin) Brown on May 4, 1974, in Gibson City, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Donna K. Filkin, Wapella, IL; son, Michael (Kristina) Filkin, Wapella, IL; grandchildren: Taylor (Dylan Toepke) Filkin, Heyworth, IL, Madison (Levi) Nettles, Wapella, IL, Derek Filkin, Wapella, IL, Regan Filkin, Wapella, IL, and Kyla (Nick) Kerber, Bloomington, IL; great-grandsons: Cash Michael Carter and Kohen Nikolas Kerber; and brothers: Glen (Sally) Filkin, Gifford, IL, and Gary Filkin, Bloomington, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Don served in the US Army from 1965 – 1967. He was stationed in Italy on a Nike-Hercules Missile site. He graduated from Parkland College with honors. Don moved to Wapella, IL, in 1974, where he served as a member of the Wapella School Board, a Cub Scout Leader, Little League Coach, and volunteer Wapella fireman.

Don retired from State Farm Insurance after 27 years of service. He owned and operated Don's Tree Farm in Wapella from 1983 – 2010, with the help of family, friends, The Blue Ridge Boys, and teens from Wapella, Clinton, and Heyworth. After retirement, Don was well-known for attending Clinton athletic events, supporting his grandchildren. He captured photographic memories of Clinton's student athletes for over a decade.

Don will be remembered by all as a great example of a husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. His smile was magnificent; his laughter was infectious; and his generosity was abundant. He will be forever missed beyond words.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sugar Grove Cemetery
Wapella, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don was so good to our Blue Ridge Boys. He was a kind and patient teacher to our boys and taught them so much about working hard but having fun at the same time. He had a lasting influence on them and we´ll be forever grateful. Our thoughts are with Donna and the family.
Dewey & Janie King
Friend
December 17, 2021
I am so shocked! I am very sorry to hear of Don`s passing. He was a great person and I enjoyed working with him. My sincere condolences to Donna and the family.
Don Leonard
Work
December 17, 2021
Warner Hospital Family
December 17, 2021
Don was a classmate of mine at Rantoul High School. His smile was contagious, and a good friend to all.
Jacqueline Marriott Nigg
December 15, 2021
