Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Fortna

FORREST - Donald Fortna, 90, of Urbana and formerly of Pontiac and Forrest, died on March 17, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

His graveside inurnment will be at 11:00 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Forrest Twp. Cemetery with Pastor Tom Goodell officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the J.A. Folwell American Legion, Forrest.

He is survived by one sister, Barbara Ann Foltz and one brother, Paul E. Fortna.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Fortna, two brothers, Kenneth V. and Eldon Joe Fortna and one sister, Wilma Jean Mitchell.

The family suggests memorials be given to Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
Forrest Twp. Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.