Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald W. Harden
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL

Donald W. Harden

Feb. 2, 1933 - Mar 11, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Donald W. Harden, 88, of Bellflower peacefully passed away at 11:54 am Thursday March 11, 2021 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 pm Wednesday March 17, 2021 at the Bellflower Community Center. Funeral services will follow at 4:30 pm with burial at the Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the SCRC Backpack Program to benefit Blue Ridge Students. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.

Don was born February 2, 1933 in Indianapolis, Indiana. A son of Charles D. and Arvilla M. Hines Harden. He married Joyce M. Maire on December 30, 1952. She passed away on May 4, 2015. He is survived by his six children: Donald "Mac" (Anita) Harden of Farmer City, Jeff (Janice) Harden of Bellflower, Julie (Jay) Jewell of Bellflower, Bob Harden of Bellflower, Janet (Frank Karr) Harden of Wapella and Jason (Megan) Harden of Bloomington. Eleven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and sister Karen Hammond of Monon, Indiana. He was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

Mr. Harden was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a well-known educator and coach serving many years in the Bellflower and Blue Ridge School Districts.

Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Bellflower Community Center
IL
Mar
17
Funeral service
4:30p.m.
Bellflower Community Center
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was a basketball official for Coach Harden when he was at Bellflower and Blue Ridge. I worked alongside Don as a track coach from Tri-Valley for many seasons. I also played against him as a player for Tri-Valley while I was in high school. Coach Harden was a consummate gentleman, great coach, a friend, and someone we looked up to and often asked for advice from. He will be enormously missed.
Robin L Roberts
March 17, 2021
Jeff and family, so sorry for the loss of your dad, We did not really know him, but he was a remarkable man and coach. Love you Jeff and Janice.
Bob and Marilyn Moore
March 15, 2021
I was employed in the Tri-Valley school district for 16 years, 13 as an administrator. I never met Don Harden in all those years. However, I must have heard Don Harden´s name mentioned at least 50 times during those years. His name was only spoken with great admiration. May he rest in perfect peace.
Richard Wisner
March 14, 2021
We are just so sorry for your loss. It is never an easy time. We are keeping you in our prayers. May God bless you much. <3
Ann Renee (Harding) Frels
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results