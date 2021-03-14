Donald W. Harden

Feb. 2, 1933 - Mar 11, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Donald W. Harden, 88, of Bellflower peacefully passed away at 11:54 am Thursday March 11, 2021 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 pm Wednesday March 17, 2021 at the Bellflower Community Center. Funeral services will follow at 4:30 pm with burial at the Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the SCRC Backpack Program to benefit Blue Ridge Students. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.

Don was born February 2, 1933 in Indianapolis, Indiana. A son of Charles D. and Arvilla M. Hines Harden. He married Joyce M. Maire on December 30, 1952. She passed away on May 4, 2015. He is survived by his six children: Donald "Mac" (Anita) Harden of Farmer City, Jeff (Janice) Harden of Bellflower, Julie (Jay) Jewell of Bellflower, Bob Harden of Bellflower, Janet (Frank Karr) Harden of Wapella and Jason (Megan) Harden of Bloomington. Eleven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and sister Karen Hammond of Monon, Indiana. He was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

Mr. Harden was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a well-known educator and coach serving many years in the Bellflower and Blue Ridge School Districts.

Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com