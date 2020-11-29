Donald "Don" J. Lowery

March 6, 1929 - Nov. 25, 2020

CHATSWORTH - Donald "Don" J. Lowery, 91, of Chatsworth, Illinois passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 8:08 pm at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements. Memorials in Donald's name may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Chatsworth or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Donald was born on March 6, 1929 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the daughter of James G. and Clara "Ethel" (Ellis) Lowery. He married Teresa "Marilyn" (Hardesty) on September 16, 1952 in Bloomington, Illinois. She preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by his children: Teresa Emmett, Sacramento, CA; Mary Jo "Jody" Lowery, Chatsworth; Ted Lowery, Chatsworth; Phil (Donna) Lowery, Lake Ozark, MO; Dan (Venita) Lowery, Champaign, IL; Donita (Tom) Andrews, Roswell, NM; Carla Van Alstyne, Carbondale, CO; Daughter-in-law, Lisa Lowery, Chatsworth. A brother, George (Beulah) Lowery, Lexington, IL; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two brothers, two sisters, two sons: Mike and Randy Lowery; grandson, Nick Emmett, and infant granddaughter, Mikyla Andrews.

Donald graduated from Lexington Schools. Don and Teresa moved to Chatsworth in 1957. He owned and operated an auto body shop in Chatsworth. Donald was known by many throughout his community and was a member and served on several boards. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth. Don was a loving father and a friend. He will be missed dearly.

