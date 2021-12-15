Donald D. "Woody" Johnson

June 24, 1936 - December 12, 2021

PONTIAC - Donald D. "Woody" Johnson, 85, of Pontiac, IL, died Sunday December 12, 2021, at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac, IL.

His funeral will be held on Friday, December 17, at 12:00 noon at the First United Methodist Church in Pontiac, IL. Reverend Paul Arnold will be officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Memorials in Don's name may be made to the Humane Society of Livingston County, Good Samaritan Home, or OSF Hospice.

Don was born June 24, 1936, in Harrisburg, IL, a son of Orville and Annette (Mynett) Johnson. He married Janet E. Greenwood on September 26, 1959, in Pontiac, IL. She preceded him in death on January 29, 2021.

Surviving are three children: Cheryl (Dave) Gavitt of Wilmington NC, Jeff (Kim) Johnson of Manassas, VA, and Brian (Mandy) Johnson of Lorton, VA; six grandchildren: Jessica (Mike) Dial, Ryne Johnson, Jeffery Johnson, Ryley Johnson, Morgan Johnson and Macey Johnson; one great-grandson, Jayce Johnson.

Don was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Johnson.

Don was a 1955 graduate of Flanagan High School, where he was a star athlete in all four sports, all four years. He was employed at Chief City Tobacco and St. James Hospital. He later worked at The Hub, a clothing store in downtown Pontiac, which he eventually owned for a number of years. Don was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pontiac. He was a member and past president of the Jaycees and Lions Club. He lived for sports his entire adult life from softball and basketball to bowling until he found his passion in golf. He also volunteered at the Livingston County Humane Society and served as an election judge for 20 years.

Don served his country in the US Army and worked at the Pentagon from 1959-1962.

