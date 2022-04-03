Donald Clarence Kush

June 2, 1939 - March 25, 2022

PLESANTON, California - Donald Clarence Kush, 82, of Pleasanton, CA, passed away on March 25, after complications arising from an aggressive form of cancer.

Don was born on June 2, 1939, to Walter and Dorothy Kush in Bloomington, IL. After Don graduated from Bloomington High School he went on to study for five years at the University of Illinois pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Design. Don then enlisted in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, WA, and later Giebelstadt Missile Base in Germany.

Don met his wife Shirley in high school and they were married while in college, later having one child, Don.

After completing his military duty in 1965, Don worked for Kaiser Aluminum in Spokane, WA, and then in Pleasanton, CA, retiring in 1999 after 34-years of service.

Don is survived by his wife, Shirley Kush; his son, Don Kush (Christina); two grandchildren: Sarah Lowry and David Kush; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Rachael, and Malin. Other surviving relatives include his sister, Marilyn Helton and her children: Joe Helton (Linda), Bonnie Lisalda (Bob), and Lee Ann Helton.

Service will be held at Graham-Hitch Mortuary 4167 First St., Pleasanton, CA. 94566. on 4/9/2022 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Shepherd's Gate, 1660 Portola Ave, Livermore, CA, 94551, or Christ Church P.O. Box 1077, Pleasanton, CA ,94566 , organizations Don felt strongly about.