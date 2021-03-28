Menu
Donald Richard Landers
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

BLOOMINGTON -

Donald Richard Landers entered eternal paradise on March 19, 2021 surrounded by family at his home, Villas of Hollybrook. Cremation rites have been accorded with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Donald was born to Budd and Coyla Landers of Emington, Illinois in 1932.

He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and it was during his service that he discovered a love of electronics. He was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in Electrical Engineering and a lifelong love for the Fighting Illini. He was employed by General Telephone Company until his retirement in 1986.

While a student at the university he met his wife, Daisy. They were married for 60 years until her death in 2017. They had three children: Cindy (David) Mitchell of Bloomington, David (Barbara) Landers of Rochester, and Donna (Don, deceased) Colclasure of Bradenton FL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers: Harry (Earline) of Dwight and Larry (June) of Gardner; and sister, Mary Mahler of Dwight; several nieces and nephews and his special friend, Wini Bacchus.

Donald served his community as a Boy Scout leader and Mayor of Downs for many years. His greatest accomplishment as mayor was procuring the village's water tower. He loved to travel with family, recently taking 3 cruises, including his dream trip to the Panama Canal.

To express condolences or share your memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 28, 2021.
Cotten and I went to school together in Dwight, and when we had our class reunions we wondered how we survived playing football together with the guys twice our size ( he was pretty good). A good man will be missed.
Robert Smith
March 28, 2021
OMG Donna, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Two losses, this close together, is almost too much to bear. I've been there, not an easy thing to overcome. Prayers for you to be strong and find peace in time. Love you
Di Ioerger
March 28, 2021
