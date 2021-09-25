Donald D. Mahrt

OMAHA, Nebraska - Donald D. Mahrt, age 91. Don went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2021.

His life embodied Colossians 3:23-24. "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving."

Don was born in Correctionville, IA in 1930 to William and Genevieve Mahrt. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married his loving wife Ada in 1952. He worked for 31 years at A.T.&T. and at First Data for 10 years. He enjoyed watching sports and attending Husker football and College World Series games. Although, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ada; sister, Marge Downey (California); and three children: Steve (Vickie) Mahrt (Illinois), Carol Gazdag (Omaha), and Kathy (Mike) McNeill (Omaha); six grandchildren: Abby (Dathan) Powell, Betsy (Jerome) Elver, Will (Christy) Mahrt, Jacob McNeill, Krista McNeill and Jackson McNeill; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at Benson Baptist Church 6319 Maple St. An interment will be held at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the church.