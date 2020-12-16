Donald "Don" Ray Messamore

June 26, 1933 - Dec. 13, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Donald "Don" Ray Messamore age 87 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 8:12 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Arcadia Care, Bloomington, IL. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, December 17, 2020 at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The Very Reverend John D. Richmond will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. There will be no visitation. A memorial service and celebration of Don's life will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Alzheimer's Research or to McLean County 4-H. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Don was born June 26, 1933 in Colfax, IL the son of George and Alta Lush Messamore. He married Nancy Mohr on December 14, 1956 at East White Oak Church in Carlock, IL. She survives.

Surviving are his two children: Danny Messamore, Bloomington, IL, Susie (Rob) Neudecker, Largo, FL; son in-law, Gerry Smith, Bloomington, IL; sister in-law, Betty Messamore, Normal, IL; seven grandchildren: Alison Messamore, Gerry (Kelly) Smith III, Tony (Charity) Smith, Lindsay (Randy) Tomera, Ashley (Will) Gleason, Nick Neudecker, Bryce Neudecker and seven great-grandchildren with an 8th one expected in early 2021.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Linda Smith, sister Lois Devore-King, and his brother Ronald Messamore.

Don was a lifelong farmer and a member of Illinois Pork Producers, retiring in 2015. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and played basketball for the U.S. Army team while stationed in New York City. He was an avid sports fan and was a longtime scorekeeper for Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School. Don coached Little League baseball teams and he also umpired baseball and softball. Don was active in 4-H for most of his adult life. He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Don attended Saybrook Christian Church, Eastview Christian Church and often attended Christ The King Episcopal Church, Normal, IL.

One of Don's great joys was hosting annual Memorial Day and Labor Day breakfasts for family and friends at Moraine View State Park. He loved to share stories and his "words of wisdom" to all his friends and family as well as strangers. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

