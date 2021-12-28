Menu
Donald Ott
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL

Donald Ott

Oct. 24, 1939 - Dec. 24, 2021

DANVERS - Donald Ott, 82, of Danvers, died Friday, December 24, 2021 at 5:56 p.m. at his home.

Don was born October 24, 1939 in Fairbury to Clayton and Margaret Huber Ott. He married Carolyn Alsene on November 14, 1959 in Bloomington, IL. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2020.

He is survived by their six children: Deb (Steve) Sutter; Mikel (Michele) Ott; Suellen (Virgil) Kaeb; Jim (Lorna) Ott; John (Amy) Ott; Becky (Mark) Doran; one brother, Glenn (Mardell) Ott; one sister, Mary Lou Ott; 13 grandchildren: Angie (Luke) Luginbuhl; Clint (Elise) Sutter; Craig (Angela) Sutter; Megan (Devin) Olson; Morgan (Ryan) Frye; Micah (Miles Toenyes) Ott; Adam (Tara) Ott; Shelby (Nate) Rose; Dakota Ott; Kylie Ott; MaKenna Ott; Catlin Jensen; and Axel (Ashley) Doran; and 15 great-grandchildren: Elijah, Toby, Blaze, and Addie Luginbuhl; Brynn, Kate, Lillian, Noah, and Hosanna Sutter; Caroline Olson; Owen Frye; Remielle and Talon Ott; Easton Rose; and Mary Jensen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Ott; and two sisters: Boni Blunier and Lola (Henry) Steffen.

Don farmed in the Danvers area and sold seed corn for DeKalb and Pioneer. He was also a truck weight inspector for the IL State Police at scales in Carlock for over 20 years.

Don was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church where services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Goodfield AC Fellowship Hall and from 9-9:45 a.m. prior at the church prior to services Thursday. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Danvers Fire & Rescue or the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online condolence can be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall
209 W. Robinson St., Goodfiled, IL
Dec
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church
218 W. Fisk St., Goodfield, IL
Dec
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church
218 W. Fisk St., Goodfield, IL
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donnies smile, love of God, Caroline and ALL of his family is how we will always remember him. We already miss him in church. Love and hugs to all of you!
Gary and Judy Musselman
December 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss! May the Lord comfort your hearts until you meet again!
Dave and Barb Schwind
December 29, 2021
In memory of Donnie Ott
Gary and Judy musselman
December 29, 2021
To the Ott Family. Know you are in my thoughts and prayers. My father carved the pig pole for Don. We always loved driving by to see it on display. Don's address changed and he is now in his forever home. Peace and all good things. Tom Bill
Tommy J Bill
December 28, 2021
Becky and family, so sorry to hear this My sympathies are with you all
Deb Smith
December 28, 2021
