Donald W. Winstead
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Donald W. Winstead

July 13, 1926 - March 15, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Donald W. Winstead, 94 of Bloomington, passed away at 12:55 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A private family graveside service will be at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean with Rev. Tony Billingsly officiating. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Mt. Hope Funks Grove Fire Protection District, 209 S. Hamilton St. McLean, IL 61754.

Don was born July 13, 1926 in Bloomington, the son of George W. and Ida Robinson Winstead. He married Mary Ellen Dunn on August 30, 1947 in Bloomington at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2013.

Survivors include three children: Kathleen E. (Bill) Bryan of Bloomington, Ronald Lee Winstead of McLean and Thomas W. (Jeanna) Winstead of McLean; two step-grandchildren: Heather (John) Needles and Doug Peden. He was preceded in death by six sisters: Frances Zoller, Helen Brent, Nellie Janssen, Dorothy Winstead, Pauline Morgan, Maxine Weinzierl and a brother Charles Butler Winstead.

Don was a WWII Veteran and served in the US Army's 333rd Infantry Division as well as 253rd Engineers in Germany and France. He was a 75 year member of the American Legion Post 573 in McLean.

Don was a lifelong farmer and excavator. He farmed in McLean his entire life and owned and operated Donald Winstead and Sons Excavating.

Don was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and the Mt. Hope Funks Grove Fire Protection District, both in McLean. He was also a member of the McLean Supper Club for 73 years.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Wonderful memories of a wonderful man. Such happy memories of visiting my cousins on their farm in Mc Lean. He will be greatly missed by all. Love and prayers to my cousins.
Mary Ciccoianni (Cuz)
March 17, 2021
Don, you will be missed. I always respected him. Our deepest sympathy to the entire family Bart and Ginny needles
Bart needles and ginny
March 16, 2021
Ronnell and Alan Kenyon
March 16, 2021
