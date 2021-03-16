Donald W. Winstead

July 13, 1926 - March 15, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Donald W. Winstead, 94 of Bloomington, passed away at 12:55 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A private family graveside service will be at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean with Rev. Tony Billingsly officiating. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Mt. Hope Funks Grove Fire Protection District, 209 S. Hamilton St. McLean, IL 61754.

Don was born July 13, 1926 in Bloomington, the son of George W. and Ida Robinson Winstead. He married Mary Ellen Dunn on August 30, 1947 in Bloomington at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2013.

Survivors include three children: Kathleen E. (Bill) Bryan of Bloomington, Ronald Lee Winstead of McLean and Thomas W. (Jeanna) Winstead of McLean; two step-grandchildren: Heather (John) Needles and Doug Peden. He was preceded in death by six sisters: Frances Zoller, Helen Brent, Nellie Janssen, Dorothy Winstead, Pauline Morgan, Maxine Weinzierl and a brother Charles Butler Winstead.

Don was a WWII Veteran and served in the US Army's 333rd Infantry Division as well as 253rd Engineers in Germany and France. He was a 75 year member of the American Legion Post 573 in McLean.

Don was a lifelong farmer and excavator. He farmed in McLean his entire life and owned and operated Donald Winstead and Sons Excavating.

Don was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and the Mt. Hope Funks Grove Fire Protection District, both in McLean. He was also a member of the McLean Supper Club for 73 years.

