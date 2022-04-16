Menu
Donald W. Wood
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Homes - Bloomington Chapel
Donald W. Wood

May 28, 1927 - April 7, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Donald W. Wood, 94, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Don's service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Lisa Tolliver officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Bloomington/Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Following the service burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Miracle League of Central Illinois, McLean County Animal Control or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Don was born on May 28, 1927 in Petersburg to Walter and Faye Carmen Wood. He married Maren Thomas on July 25, 1945, in Petersburg, IL. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2015.

Don is survived by his children: Andy (Kathy) Wood, Normal, Teresa (Lisa) Wood, Louisville, KY; daughter-in-law, Denise Wood, Bloomington; grandchildren: Lucretia (Brett) Wherry, Deena (Natalie) Wood, and Sarah Wood; great-grandchildren: Caleb and Cooper Wherry; brother and sister: William (Nancy) Wood, Pebble Beach, Florida, and Deena Stuhmer, El Cajon, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Martin and John Wood; four brothers; three sisters; and a great-granddaughter, Savannah Wherry.

Don served in the United States Marine Corp during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Bloomington Shrine Club, the VFW and the American Legion. He cheered for the St Louis Cardinals, and the Fighting Illini and all the kids and helpers at the Miracle League of Central Illinois. He was deeply devoted to his whole family, and his biggest smiles were seen whenever he was with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 16, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.