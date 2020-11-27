Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donelda "Donnie" Karr

Donelda "Donnie" Karr

March 26, 1933 - Nov. 11, 2020

CLINTON - Donelda "Donnie" Karr, 87 of Clinton, IL left this world peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Graveside services will be 11:15 AM Monday, November 30, 2020 at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, IL with Cody Monkman officiating. Viewing will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM, Monday at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Long Point Cemetery or American Cancer Society.

Donnie was born March 26, 1933 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of James Mitchell and Ethel Mae (Sprinkle) Haycraft. She married Calvin B. Karr October 20, 1951 in the Wapella, IL. A longtime resident of Clinton, Donnie and Calvin raised their family and lived there for over 50 years. The Karrs loved to travel and did so most of the time by pulling a camper across the country. In addition to camping, Donnie and Calvin were avid bowlers, devoted Cub Fans and members of the Eagles Auxiliary Organization and the Christian Church of Clinton for many years. Known for her beauty shop, which she operated from her home, Donnie remained active after she retired in 2008.

Surviving are her daughters: Darla (David) Nelson and Shelly (Brad) Kemp; son-in-law, Bob Ballenger, Clinton, IL; grandchildren: Destini (Jeremy) Benesh, Staci Ballenger, Kortni (Bobby) Hudson, Kyle (Nicole) Sisco, Chad Ballenger, Sarah Kemp, Katie Kemp and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; daughter, Tami Ballenger; granddaughter, Darah Zwiefel; son-in-law, David Sisco; parents, two brothers, three sisters, one infant brother. Her family grieves her loss, but they take comfort knowing that Donnie and Calvin are together again, along with all their family and many friends who were there to welcome her to heaven.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.