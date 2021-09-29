Donna Monica Babonas

May 9, 1955 - Sept. 25, 2021

BERWYN - Donna Monica Babonas, age 66, of Berwyn, IL passed away at 1:45 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood IL.

Her funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Friday, October 1, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, 1115 E. Washington St., Bloomington, IL. Rev. Mr. Gayle Cyrulik, Jr. will be officiating, and memories will be shared by her family. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service Friday at the memorial home.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice or to Lyric Opera of Chicago. To make a contribution online, go to lyricopera.org/donate. On the gift form, you'll see that there's a checkbox to make a commemorative gift. When the donor checks the box, an expanded menu unfolds to collect information about the honoree with the option to notify a loved one of the gift.

Donna was born May 9, 1955, in Chicago, IL the daughter of Frank Babonas, Sr. and Ona (Kirklys) Babonas.

Surviving are her twp brothers: Frank (Linda) Babonas, Jr., San Diego, CA, Anthony "Tony" (Sue Warner) Babonas, Bloomington, IL; sister, Terese Babonas and her husband Bob Zoretich, Deerbrook, WI; cousins: John (Karin Anderson) Kirklys, Evanston, IL, Andrew (Paula) Kirklys, Fountain Hill, AZ; two nieces: Kristina Druhe, Port Richey, FL, Julia (Dante) Simonetti, Torrance, CA; and a special friend, Steven Landsman, Evanston, IL.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, her infant sister Margaret, her uncle Henry Kirklys, great aunt Euphemia Tukis.

Donna received her Bachelor's from University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, IL She had worked for the Lyric Opera of Chicago until she retired 2017.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler, select Donna's name and click on "Tribute Wall".

